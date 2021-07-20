Advertisement

Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library raises $1.5 million for library; project now has $155 million

Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library
Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library(Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Over the last three months the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library has raised $1.5 million for the library.

The project now has $155 million in funding.

The Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library chief executive officer says the money raised will primarily go toward the construction of the library.

“We’re turning our attention now to a national campaign and to raise additional funds, but it’s been just incredibly inspiring to see the support from North Dakotans,” said Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library Chief Executive Officer Ed O’Keefe.

O’Keefe says they hope shovels hit the ground on the library in early 2023 and they hope to open the library as early as 2025.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Little Bar and Grill in Pick City
Family business burns in Pick City, owners say they will rebuild
Power outages in more than 300 Bismarck homes due to feeding line damage
Hervis Rogers, 62, received media attention after standing in line for nearly seven hours to...
Houston voter who waited 6 hours arrested for illegal voting
Electric scooters
'Don’t drink and scoot;' Bismarck officials warn residents of consequences for under-the-influence electric scooter use
Construction on Old Red Trail
Mandan police, firefighters respond to gas leak on Old Red Trail

Latest News

Customers at Mo's Snow Shack
Keeping it cool at Mo’s
Old ND picture
What life was like in ND before air conditioning
Finding the silver lining: stolen bike leads to new friends
Finding the silver lining: stolen bike leads to new friends
Bailing wheat
Gladstone farmer baling wheat in the heat