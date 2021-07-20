Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library raises $1.5 million for library; project now has $155 million

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Over the last three months the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library has raised $1.5 million for the library.

The project now has $155 million in funding.

The Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library chief executive officer says the money raised will primarily go toward the construction of the library.

“We’re turning our attention now to a national campaign and to raise additional funds, but it’s been just incredibly inspiring to see the support from North Dakotans,” said Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library Chief Executive Officer Ed O’Keefe.

O’Keefe says they hope shovels hit the ground on the library in early 2023 and they hope to open the library as early as 2025.

