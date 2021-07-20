Advertisement

Scott Peterson named ND Game and Fish interim director

By Brian Gray
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Scott Peterson, the deputy director of North Dakota Game and Fish Department, has been appointed to serve as the department’s interim director.

Peterson will serve the role until a new director is named. He first joined the department in 1986 and has served as the deputy director since 2014.

He takes over as the former director Terry Steinwand is retiring after 15 years as the director and nearly 40 years with the department.

