Rocketing kids’ interest in space

MINOT, N.D. – Space has been all the hype in the past weeks as billionaires Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos blasted off to the edge of space, renewing the decades long space race. Here in the Magic City interest in space has rocketed, as well.

Seven-year-old Kaifah Veal wants to be an astronaut when he grows up.

“I get to know what it’s like seeing planets and I can float, and I think it would be really cool,” said Kaifah.

Kaifah is not alone in wanting to explore the great unknown.

“I want to find out if you’re really alone out there and I think it would be really cool to be weightless,” said Anna Simonson, a soon-to-be second grader in Minot.

Magic City Discovery Center is all for the space craze, as they set up for their kids’ space exhibit at the fair, the same week as the 52nd anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing and the launching of Blue Origin.

“If we can spark that interest in kids that’s what we want to do. We need to get kids thinking and creating and exploring the world beyond them,” said Liz Weeks, the center’s Education and Outreach Coordinator.

She hopes that the renewed enthusiasm in space will inspire kids to reach the stars, literally.

“Watching these people go up into space in an atmosphere most people don’t get to examine or participate in is really just fantastic,” said Weeks.

As well as blast off their imaginations.

“I would see millions and millions of stars and our home earth,” said Anna.

“It’s really cool, it looks really nice, and I think it would be really cool to be a spaceman,” said Kaifah.

The Discovery Center hopes to encourage children across the Magic city to shoot for the moon.

The Magic City Discovery Center offers a space camp the first week in August for any future astronauts.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.