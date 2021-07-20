Producers in Williams County asked to be aware of potential cyanobacterial blooms

WILLISTON, N.D. - The hot temperatures this week will be a concern for water sources as the Williams County Extension Office confirmed a case of cyanobacteria on a stock dam last week.

The extension office says producers will need to keep a close eye on their dams and other water sources.

Cyanobacteria, or blue-green algae, can be lethal to small pets and livestock if they drink from these sources.

With the weather conditions ahead, Extension Agent Kelly Leo says blooms are more likely to appear.

“On the surface, it looks like a paint slip or spilled paint or something like that. It can look like grass clippings and sometimes they’ll say pea soup looking but it looks abnormal. It’s usually an odd color compared to other algae,” said Leo.

Leo says if you notice unusual coloring in your water source to contact your local extension as soon as possible.

