New downtown Bismarck gift card program helping small businesses

Downtown Dollars
Downtown Dollars(KFYR)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Shopping local in trying times is important to keep small businesses going.

Downtowners Business Association of Bismarck and the Downtown Bismarck Community Foundation have come up with a way to help.

The two joined to launch a new Digital Downtown Dollars gift card program, which can be purchased online and used at dozens of stores and restaurants in downtown Bismarck.

The gift cards work at all participating locations. For more information, visit downtownbismarck.com. In the “Downtown Links” drop-down bar, select “Downtown Dollars.”

