NDDOT urging people to beware of buckling concrete on the roads during extreme temperatures

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation is urging people to beware of buckling concrete pavement while on the roads.

This extreme heat can impact roads, causing pavement material to expand.

The higher the temperature, the more likely buckling will occur.

DOT officials say concrete pavement buckles more easily.

If the concrete slabs expand past the space in the joint, they begin to press against each other causing the surface to buckle at the joint or a weak point.

“It’s more so when there’s moisture present, so if you have a rain event and then high heat, it’s more prevalent to have buckling,” said NDDOT Assistant Materials and Research Engineer Tyler Wollmuth.

DOT officials say buckling is unpredictable, so be aware, and report any buckling on the road to 9-1-1.

