ND trying to create a new GOP named after Trump

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A group of North Dakotans is trying to build a new political party named after former President Donald Trump.

“Trump’s America First GOP” was registered with the Secretary of State’s Office as a trade name. On the Secretary of State’s website, the nature of the business is to “be used for our Political Party in ND.”

According to the Secretary of State’s website, the trade name is owned by Mitchell Sanderson of Park River, and co-founded with former State Superintendent candidate Charles Tuttle.

Last week, they also registered “Biblical Trump’s America First ND Republican Party” to “be used for advertising for the party to collect dues and conduct business in ND.”

While confirmed by Secretary of State Al Jaeger, his office won’t recognize the group as a political party until they meet the state’s requirements.

These thresholds include having candidates for President, governor, attorney general, and secretary of state, and receive at least five percent of the popular vote in these races.

For now, it’s simply a name no one else can use.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.