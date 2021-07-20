Advertisement

ND trying to create a new GOP named after Trump

President Donald Trump (Source: AP Images)
President Donald Trump (Source: AP Images)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A group of North Dakotans is trying to build a new political party named after former President Donald Trump.

“Trump’s  America First GOP” was registered with the Secretary of State’s Office as a trade name. On the Secretary of State’s website, the nature of the business is to “be used for our Political Party in ND.”

According to the Secretary of State’s website, the trade name is owned by Mitchell Sanderson of Park River, and co-founded with former State Superintendent candidate Charles Tuttle.

Last week, they also registered “Biblical Trump’s America First ND Republican Party” to “be used for advertising for the party to collect dues and conduct business in ND.”

While confirmed by Secretary of State Al Jaeger, his office won’t recognize the group as a political party until they meet the state’s requirements.

These thresholds include having candidates for President, governor, attorney general, and secretary of state, and receive at least five percent of the popular vote in these races.

For now, it’s simply a name no one else can use.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Little Bar and Grill in Pick City
Family business burns in Pick City, owners say they will rebuild
Power outages in more than 300 Bismarck homes due to feeding line damage
Hervis Rogers, 62, received media attention after standing in line for nearly seven hours to...
Houston voter who waited 6 hours arrested for illegal voting
Electric scooters
'Don’t drink and scoot;' Bismarck officials warn residents of consequences for under-the-influence electric scooter use
Construction on Old Red Trail
Mandan police, firefighters respond to gas leak on Old Red Trail

Latest News

Downtown Dollars
New downtown Bismarck gift card program helping small businesses
Scott Peterson, the deputy director of North Dakota Game and Fish, has been appointed to serve...
Scott Peterson named ND Game and Fish interim director
Drug overdose deaths increased nearly 50% in North Dakota in 2020
Lease of Carnegie Center approved for Minot Area Council of the Arts