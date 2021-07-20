ND Game and Fish advises bow hunters to get their tags early

MINOT, N.D. – Some changes went into effect this year for bow hunting, and North Dakota Game and Fish staff are trying to make sure the message gets around.

While you can still order a tag at your local store, it now gets mailed from the Game and Fish office in Bismarck, instead of being available over the counter.

Hunters will need to order them a few days early this year to get out hunting on time.

“Somebody who wanted to go hunting that day is going to be out of luck. We’re just encouraging bow hunters to get their tag well-enough in advance so they can receive the tag in the mail before they actually want to go into the field,” said Randy Meissen, Licensing Manager.

Bow licenses can also be purchased on the department website.

