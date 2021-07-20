Advertisement

ND Game and Fish advises bow hunters to get their tags early

bow hunting
bow hunting(KFYR)
By John Salling
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Some changes went into effect this year for bow hunting, and North Dakota Game and Fish staff are trying to make sure the message gets around.

While you can still order a tag at your local store, it now gets mailed from the Game and Fish office in Bismarck, instead of being available over the counter.

Hunters will need to order them a few days early this year to get out hunting on time.

“Somebody who wanted to go hunting that day is going to be out of luck. We’re just encouraging bow hunters to get their tag well-enough in advance so they can receive the tag in the mail before they actually want to go into the field,” said Randy Meissen, Licensing Manager.

Bow licenses can also be purchased on the department website.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Little Bar and Grill in Pick City
Family business burns in Pick City, owners say they will rebuild
Hervis Rogers, 62, received media attention after standing in line for nearly seven hours to...
Houston voter who waited 6 hours arrested for illegal voting
Power outages in more than 300 Bismarck homes due to feeding line damage
Lake Sakakawea
Lake Sakakawea shoreline management plan approved
North Dakota Wheat
Half of ND wheat is “poor” or “very poor”

Latest News

Construction on Old Red Trail
Mandan police, firefighters respond to gas leak on Old Red Trail
Roosevelt Park Pool slide
Minot cools off in the summer heat
Williston Water Treatment Plant
Water Supply in Northwest North Dakota in good shape amid drought
Oil well
North Dakota sues Biden Administration over moratorium on oil and gas land leases