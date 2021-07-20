Minot cools off in the summer heat

MINOT, N.D. – Summer temperatures are climbing this week and people around the Magic City are finding ways to keep cool.

Hundreds of people hit the Roosevelt Park Pool in Minot Monday to beat the heat.

”Coming to the pool, either that or we go in the backyard, turn the sprinkler on, put it underneath the trampoline and let the kids go crazy,” said Travis Peters, Minot.

“We went out to the lake yesterday to go tubing, that was very fun,” said Laney Van Gundy, Las Vegas.

“Probably because of the hot days it just feels good I guess, that and the new slides,” said Adalynn Studaker, Minot.

The new red slides at the Roosevelt Park Pool were a fan favorite with people we talked to.

”When I go down the straight down one I kind of get scared, but then I realize that it’s really fun,” said Anna Deutsch, Minot.

”I’ve never been on the swirly slide, so when I went on it, it was very concerning because it is dark,” said Laney.

Parents and kids alike were burning some energy while taking advantage of the warm weather.

Many of the people we talked to said they’d probably be back later in the week

