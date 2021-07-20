Advertisement

Minnesota suspect arrested in North Dakota bank robbery

(KWCH 12)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Authorities said Tuesday a woman has been arrested for a bank robbery in Wyndmere, west of Wahpeton.

The Lincoln State Bank was held up at gunpoint shortly before 11 a.m. Monday.

The Richland County Sheriff’s office said a 43-year-old Moorhead, Minnesota woman was arrested after a tip from someone who recognized images released to the media. She is jailed in Fargo and awaiting federal charges.

The money taken in the robbery was recovered, police said.

