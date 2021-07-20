Advertisement

Mandan police, firefighters respond to gas leak on Old Red Trail

Construction on Old Red Trail
Construction on Old Red Trail(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Monday at 5:11 p.m., Mandan Fire Department and Mandan Police Department were called to a gas leak on Old Red Trail between Collins Ave. and Mandan Ave.

Mandan firefighters say a pipe was damaged during construction being done by Knife River contractors and natural gas began to blow out. They say Montana-Dakota Utilities Company arrived on the scene to install a bypass for the gas.

Firefighters say no one was injured in the incident.

Old Red Trail was closed between Collins Ave. and Mandan Ave. and officials are asking residents to avoid the area if possible. No word yet on when the area will be reopened.

