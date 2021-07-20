Advertisement

Lease of Carnegie Center approved for Minot Area Council of the Arts

(KFYR)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – The Minot City Council approved the Minot Area Council of the Arts to lease a public building during its regular meeting Monday.

The council will rent the Carnegie Center for the next two years.

Leadership with MACA said they will use the space for programming arts and cultural events.

They also said they hope to make the building accessible to the general public.

“This building has not been in the public light to the extent that it could be over the last several years. We don’t know what kind of attention it is going to receive, but I am confident it will definitely get some attention,” said MACA Executive Director Justin Anderson.

The Carnegie Center is located at 105 2nd Avenue SE.

