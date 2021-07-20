Keeping it cool at Mo’s

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With temperatures at or near triple digits every day this week, people are looking to cool down however they can. That means it’s the busiest time of the year for Mo’s Snow Shack in Bismarck.

“For us, it means a lot of business, definitely. A lot of people love coming here after they go swimming, after they’re done with the lake. A ton of just having a fun time with the family out here. So, definitely, during the hotter days we get really busy, up to the 30-minute waits, which we always just crush through, just to make sure that we get everybody what they really need,” said Hannah Wilson, manager at Mo’s.

Mo’s Snow Shack offers over thirty flavors of shaved ice, which is a fluffier substance than traditional snow cones. They are open from noon to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

