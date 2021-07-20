Advertisement

Keeping it cool at Mo’s

Customers at Mo's Snow Shack
Customers at Mo's Snow Shack(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With temperatures at or near triple digits every day this week, people are looking to cool down however they can. That means it’s the busiest time of the year for Mo’s Snow Shack in Bismarck.

“For us, it means a lot of business, definitely. A lot of people love coming here after they go swimming, after they’re done with the lake. A ton of just having a fun time with the family out here. So, definitely, during the hotter days we get really busy, up to the 30-minute waits, which we always just crush through, just to make sure that we get everybody what they really need,” said Hannah Wilson, manager at Mo’s.

Mo’s Snow Shack offers over thirty flavors of shaved ice, which is a fluffier substance than traditional snow cones. They are open from noon to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Little Bar and Grill in Pick City
Family business burns in Pick City, owners say they will rebuild
Power outages in more than 300 Bismarck homes due to feeding line damage
Hervis Rogers, 62, received media attention after standing in line for nearly seven hours to...
Houston voter who waited 6 hours arrested for illegal voting
Electric scooters
'Don’t drink and scoot;' Bismarck officials warn residents of consequences for under-the-influence electric scooter use
Construction on Old Red Trail
Mandan police, firefighters respond to gas leak on Old Red Trail

Latest News

Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library
Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library raises $1.5 million for library; project now has $155 million
Old ND picture
What life was like in ND before air conditioning
Finding the silver lining: stolen bike leads to new friends
Finding the silver lining: stolen bike leads to new friends
Bailing wheat
Gladstone farmer baling wheat in the heat