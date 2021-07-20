Gladstone farmer baling wheat in the heat

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Grant Dvorak started baling wheat for feed early Tuesday. He’s trying to beat the heat that’s hurt his family’s crops and nearby farmers.

Grant says the wheat crop’s fate has been determined already.

“Everything is stunted, very stunted, wheat is by far I think taking it the worst,” said Grant Dvorak, Gladstone.

Grant says because of the drought, the wheat is short. Typically, it would be twice as tall. He adds that the family has had to sell some cattle and have been haying more grains than he can ever remember.

“We need to feed the cows, we’re grazing a lot of our hay land. Our hay land didn’t produce like it usually does,” said Dvorak.

The family is trying to stay hopeful about the wheat and their later crops like corn and sunflowers, but there will need to be some rain.

“Hopefully, this heat will bring in a pop-up storm here and there, and we can catch in and bank in on a little bit of it,” said Dvorak.

And that’s all in the hands of mother nature.

