Finding the silver lining: stolen bike leads to new friends

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When bad things happen, it can be easy to focus on the negative.

This story shows how a little North Dakota Nice put a positive spin on an unfortunate incident, and how a stolen bicycle could set in a motion a path to a new bike and some new friends.

Brooklyn Watson is pretty excited about his new bike. This bike is the top of the line.

“It’s got three-piece cranks and heavy-duty wheels,” explained Lance Larson of Larson’s Cyclery. “It is made for street riding. It will get him around where he needs to be.”

Watson’s bike is his only mode of transportation.

“You know I’m 15 so it’s the only way you can get around,” said Watson.

So, when Watson’s old bike was stolen, he was devastated. He had purchased that bike with his own money. His mom and grandma posted on Facebook, hoping to find the stolen bike. Instead, they found a group of strangers that wanted to help.

“It really resonated with me,” said Shelle Aberle. “I just really wanted to get involved and see what I could do to help this young man get a new bike.”

That led her to Larson’s Cyclery.

“Random acts of kindness go a long way,” said Larson.

Together, and much to Watson’s surprise, they gathered enough donations to get him a new bike.

“That was the last thing I expected when my mom and my grandma posted that on Facebook,” Watson admitted. “Seeing how many people responded. I was very surprised and I was very thankful.”

And in the process, new friendships were made, proving that there’s always a silver lining.

Larson’s cyclery also gave Watson a new bike lock and his employer has made space in the garage so he can put his bike away when he’s at work.

