Drug overdose deaths increased nearly 50% in North Dakota in 2020

By Hallie Brown
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The CDC says there was a nearly 30% increase in drug overdose deaths in the U.S. last year.

But in North Dakota, deaths were up 49%.

Health experts say there were 79 drug overdose deaths in North Dakota in 2019 and in 2020 there were 118.

Fourteen of those deaths were in Burleigh and Morton counties.  

“We do know just from some preliminary information that individuals in North Dakota have identified that they’ve experienced increases in feelings of depression, anxiety, isolation in the last year,” said North Dakota Department of Human Services Behavioral Health Division State Opioid Treatment Authority James Knopik.

Those looking for help can find links to substance use disorder treatment providers throughout the state and other information on the Behavioral Health Division website: Home | DHS - Behavioral Health Division (nd.gov)

