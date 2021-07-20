Advertisement

'Don’t drink and scoot;' Bismarck officials warn residents of consequences for under-the-influence electric scooter use

Electric scooters
Electric scooters(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As electric scooters have increased in popularity as a way to get around Bismarck, Williston and other North Dakota cities, some have concerns about safety. The Bird company, the franchise that places the vehicles around town, is now adding extra precautions to discourage users from drinking and scootering.

Bird is adding a “Safe Start” feature to the scooters. Between the hours of 10 p.m. and 4 a.m., users will be required to correctly enter a keyword into the app in order to activate a scooter.

The update will “help keep [riders] and all members of the community safe on the streets by encouraging responsible riding and keeping scooters available for those who truly need them,” said Rebecca Hahn, chief corporate social responsibility officer at Bird. Bismarck Police also hope to encourage safe riding.

“Anybody who is drinking or operating a motorized vehicle is not making a good decision, and therefore can cause a crash and can be hurt, killed, or they can hurt or kill someone else,” said Bismarck Police Traffic Sergeant Tim Blegh.

Bismarck police say they have not yet responded to any incidents where scooter users have been under the influence.

City Attorney Jannelle Combs says under city law those who are intoxicated are not allowed to operate vehicles, including electric scooters, on roadways.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Little Bar and Grill in Pick City
Family business burns in Pick City, owners say they will rebuild
Hervis Rogers, 62, received media attention after standing in line for nearly seven hours to...
Houston voter who waited 6 hours arrested for illegal voting
Power outages in more than 300 Bismarck homes due to feeding line damage
Lake Sakakawea
Lake Sakakawea shoreline management plan approved
North Dakota Wheat
Half of ND wheat is “poor” or “very poor”

Latest News

Drug overdose deaths increased nearly 50% in North Dakota in 2020
Lease of Carnegie Center approved for Minot Area Council of the Arts
Kenmare
Kenmare leaders survey residents for possible community center
Minot Make-a-Wish recipient gets community send-off for summer lake trip
Minot Make-a-Wish recipient gets community send-off for summer lake trip