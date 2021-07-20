Bismarck woman faces charges after police say she passed out while driving child and passenger

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck woman was arrested after officers say she ingested fentanyl and passed out while driving with a passenger and a child.

Officers say on July 16th they found 43-year-old Camille Youngbird unconscious behind the wheel of a truck at the intersection of 3rd Street and Front Avenue in Bismarck. Court documents report that officers pulled Youngbird out of the car, performed CPR, and administered two doses of Narcan to revive her.

Police say Youngbird admitted to smoking Fentanyl.

Youngbird is charged with DUI and Child Neglect.

Youngbird has prior DUI convictions in Burleigh, Ward and Morton counties.

