Advertisement

Bismarck woman faces charges after police say she passed out while driving child and passenger

Camille youngbird
Camille youngbird(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck woman was arrested after officers say she ingested fentanyl and passed out while driving with a passenger and a child.

Officers say on July 16th they found 43-year-old Camille Youngbird unconscious behind the wheel of a truck at the intersection of 3rd Street and Front Avenue in Bismarck. Court documents report that officers pulled Youngbird out of the car, performed CPR, and administered two doses of Narcan to revive her.

Police say Youngbird admitted to smoking Fentanyl.

Youngbird is charged with DUI and Child Neglect.

Youngbird has prior DUI convictions in Burleigh, Ward and Morton counties.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Little Bar and Grill in Pick City
Family business burns in Pick City, owners say they will rebuild
Power outages in more than 300 Bismarck homes due to feeding line damage
Hervis Rogers, 62, received media attention after standing in line for nearly seven hours to...
Houston voter who waited 6 hours arrested for illegal voting
Electric scooters
'Don’t drink and scoot;' Bismarck officials warn residents of consequences for under-the-influence electric scooter use
Construction on Old Red Trail
Mandan police, firefighters respond to gas leak on Old Red Trail

Latest News

Bismarck’s Farmers Market
Fiery temperatures and the farmers market: how producers are dealing with drought
Road buckling
NDDOT urging people to beware of buckling concrete on the roads during extreme temperatures
Ward County Commission meeting
Ward County leaders, citizens discuss language of Second Amendment, immigration resolution
Bike shortage leads to more bike thefts