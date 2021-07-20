Advertisement

Bike shortage leads to more bike thefts

By Jody Kerzman
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck police say bike thefts have slowly risen in the city.

In 2020, 167 bikes were reported stolen, up from 153 in 2019.

Staff at Larson’s Cyclery say a shortage of bikes nationwide has made them a hot commodity right now, especially for thieves.

They say a good bike lock can be a good deterrent. There are several styles of locks available, but they say the best lock is one that is used, even when you think your bike is in a safe place, lock it anyway.

“If you can lock your car while it’s sitting in the garage and take your keys out of it you should lock your bike up too. Lock it to something so that is not easily transported or picked up and ran off with,” explained Phil Helfirch of Larson’s Cyclery.

You can also register your bike with the police department. Your chances of getting your bike back if its stolen are much better if you’ve registered it.

