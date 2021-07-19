St. John water turned off during daytime this week for valve replacements

ST. JOHN, N.D. – The town of St. John will be turning off water for an undetermined number of hours during the daytime this week to replace a series of valves, though the town will have access to water in the evenings, according to a Facebook post.

According to the post, the town has more than 20 valves to replace, and that they are doing this to keep the city’s water safe and up to standards.

The post indicates that water was going to be shut off around 10 a.m. Monday, though Mayor Rodney Phelps told Your News Leader that as of 11 a.m. the water had not been shut off yet.

Phelps said if citizens need water during the day, they can contact the city and the city will provide it for them.

