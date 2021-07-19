Rep. Armstrong named to Jan. 6 Committee investigating insurrection

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s sole member of the U.S. House of Representatives has been named to one of the more polarizing committees in recent memory.

Rep. Kelly Armstrong’s office confirmed to Your News Leader that he was selected by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to sit on a House committee to investigate the January 6th Insurrection on the U.S. Capitol.

McCarthy had been holding the names close to his chest since the committee was first announced, but Armstrong was a regular name among speculators.

Armstrong has developed a name for himself for his questions during other high-profile hearings, including President Donald Trump’s impeachment hearings.

Armstrong has not commented on the appointment yet.

