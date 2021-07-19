Advertisement

Recall petition approved; Lawmaker calls efforts ‘ridiculous’

Secretary of State Al Jaegar announced Monday morning he has approved a petition format to...
Secretary of State Al Jaegar announced Monday morning he has approved a petition format to recall Rep. Dwight Kiefert, R-Valley City.(kfyr)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A group in Valley City is trying to recall their lawmaker in the State Legislature.

Secretary of State Al Jaegar announced Monday morning he has approved a petition format to recall Rep. Dwight Kiefert, R-Valley City

According to the sponsoring committee, Kiefert failed “to meet the standard of a Republican, and has not been committed to these standards and that a recall of his current term is the only recourse.”

However, Kiefert says he’s being recalled for one vote and one vote only: the expulsion of former Rep. Luke Simons earlier this year.

He also said he doesn’t think the recall efforts won’t go far and called them “ridiculous.”

“I think a lot of it is your Libertarian movement too. I mean, they’re trying to take over districts and that’s what they’re trying to do. You’ve got Libertarians masquerading as Republicans and they’re trying to take over the legislature,” Kiefert said.

He, along with many state Republicans, was censured by his district over the spring.

Supporters of the censured have said these lawmakers haven’t upheld party platforms, but the lawmakers themselves argue it’s retaliation over the Simons expulsion.

The sponsoring committee must collect 1,764 signatures to order a recall election on Kiefert.

He has been a member of the State Legislature since 2013 and sits on Agriculture and Human Services Committees.

