Power outages in more than 300 Bismarck homes due to feeding line damage

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Roughly 300 homes in Bismarck are currently without power. The affected area is along 43rd Avenue Northeast between 66th Street NE and Centennial Road.

MDU reports the outages are due to damage on a main feeding line, and say crews are on scene and working to make repairs. MDU says the power will be restored in roughly five hours.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.