Advertisement

Power outages in more than 300 Bismarck homes due to feeding line damage

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Brian Gray
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Roughly 300 homes in Bismarck are currently without power. The affected area is along 43rd Avenue Northeast between 66th Street NE and Centennial Road.

MDU reports the outages are due to damage on a main feeding line, and say crews are on scene and working to make repairs. MDU says the power will be restored in roughly five hours.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Little Bar and Grill in Pick City
Family business burns in Pick City, owners say they will rebuild
Hervis Rogers, 62, received media attention after standing in line for nearly seven hours to...
Houston voter who waited 6 hours arrested for illegal voting
Lake Sakakawea
Lake Sakakawea shoreline management plan approved
North Dakota Wheat
Half of ND wheat is “poor” or “very poor”
Red River catfish
North Dakota Game and Fish travel to the Red River for trophy Catfish

Latest News

Floral Bear
Floral Bear
Paying It Forward
Paying It Forward
Overcoming Negative Emotions
Overcoming Negative Emotions
Floral Bear
Floral Bear
Paying It Forward
Paying It Forward