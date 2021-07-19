North Dakota athlete one step closer achieving to Paralympic dream

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Summer Olympics are just days away, but one North Dakota athlete has her sights set on the 2024 Paralympics.

We’ve been following Mariah Jenkins’ story since 2019. Her left arm was amputated below the elbow after a car crash that killed her mother in July 2018.

Mariah has continued to excel in track and field and on the volleyball court, while learning to live without an arm.

She has inspired many people, and now, there’s more good news. Jenkins is just back from an invite-only volleyball training that might help her achieve her Paralympic dreams.

Mariah Jenkins’ passion is volleyball.

“I just love the sport,” said the 2021 Divide County graduate.

These photos show her playing the game she loves at a beach Para volleyball training camp in Florida.

“I was super nervous that I wasn’t going to be able to hold my own,” she admitted.

Jenkins not only held her own, but she also excelled. This volleyball training made her realize anything is possible.

“Talking with people and see how they deal with it in their everyday life made me realize I’m not in this alone. Everyone was missing an arm or missing part of their leg or something and everyone played differently. We had this one girl who would use her knees and she had to kick the ball. There was another girl who was serving with her elbows. It was super cool,” said Jenkins.

In high school, Jenkins only played front row. Now, she’s learning to play all positions.

“Now I have to pass and serve so it is full blown. It’s as if I’ve learned the whole game over,” she explained. “It is definitely a new learning experience and to have those people actually there to help me figure out ways to do it. It’s pretty amazing.”

Her ultimate goal: to play in the Paralympic games. But she says even if that doesn’t work out, volleyball will always be a part of her life.

Jenkins is considering moving closer to Florida, so she would be closer to training events like the one she just attended.

