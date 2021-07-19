Advertisement

ND wildlife populations likely impacted by excessive heat

Deer in wild
Deer in wild(Storyblocks)
By Robb Vedvick
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota Game and Fish says that wildlife populations will likely be impacted by the summer’s temperatures.

When paired with drought, the triple-digit highs create challenging conditions for growing young animals.

Casey Anderson with ND Game and Fish says it’s too early to know the full impact these conditions will have on local populations, but the longer the drought lasts the harsher the challenges will become.

”You won’t have the nesting habitat, the fawning habitat to hide their fawns from predators, exponentially lower habitat quality, food source quality if this continues”, said Casey Anderson with ND Game and Fish.

Anderson says heat and drought will also impact fish populations differently depending on species and location.

