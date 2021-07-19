Advertisement

Nationally hospitals have seen more unvaccinated COVID-19 patients; in ND they say they’re seeing a similar trend

COVID testing
COVID testing(North Dakota Department of Health)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Hospitals across the country are noticing the majority of hospitalized COVID patients have one thing in common: they’re unvaccinated.

Is that the case in North Dakota Hospitals?

Overall, more unvaccinated people are ending up in the hospital according to CHI St. Alexius Hospitalist Dr. Waqas Kayani, but he says the numbers are so low it varies.

Dr. Kayani says he has seen vaccinated patients with COVID-19 in the hospital, however, he says they require less oxygen support and some recovered a lot quicker.

“Those very same people had kind of other issues, COPD, other big respiratory concerns, that really had they not be vaccinated they would have been one of my patients, that would have been here for like 20 days,” said Dr. Kayani.

Dr. Kayani says the vaccine doesn’t stop you from getting COVID-19, it prevents you from showing symptoms or from getting a severe form of the virus, to which you need an extremely high level of oxygen support.

