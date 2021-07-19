Minot Make-a-Wish recipient gets community send-off for summer lake trip

MINOT, N.D. – Minot teen Hailey Graner is headed for a vacation, thanks to Make-a-Wish North Dakota.

Hailey left Monday, but not before a parade-style farewell through the Magic City.

Friends, family, and supporters lined Broadway in Minot to wish Hailey safe travels.

“It makes me realize that I do have community support here and they are all here cheering for me and makes me feel good,” said Hailey.

Hailey has a condition that impacts her nervous system and mobility

Back in January, the 16-year-old was surprised at her Prairie Grit turf practice with a Hawaiian vacation, but due to COVID restrictions, the trip was changed to Pelican Lake in Minnesota.

Wish granters said they are happy they were still able to send Hailey on a well-earned vacation

“It’s incredible. She’s a really good kid, and she definitely deserves this wish, so we are super excited for her,” said wish granter Sarah Burckhard.

Hailey recently graduated from Minot High School.

Her friends said they’re glad to spend part of their summers together before starting college next semester.

“It’s really special to go on this and experience this with her we are very, very grateful,” said Hailey’s friend Annabelle Barcomb.

Hailey said she is grateful to the foundation for giving her the experience.

“It’s an opportunity to do something I wouldn’t ordinarily get the chance to do with my friends,” said Hailey.

As for Hailey’s future, she plans to attend Minot State University in the fall.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.