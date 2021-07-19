Advertisement

Lauren Ware on 2021 USA Women’s’ U19 World Cup Team

Lauren Ware
Lauren Ware(kfyr)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lauren Ware will represent the United States as a member of the 2021 USA Women’s U19 World Cup team.

The former Century Patriots standout will be a sophomore at the University of Arizona this coming season. She is one of only 12 athletes named to the team and Lauren is one of only two from the PAC-12 on the squad.

In her freshman season with the Wildcats, Ware played a major role in the team advancing all the way to the NCAA National Championships game.

Lauren played in all 27 games of the season. She was second on the team in blocked shots and fourth in rebounding.

Ware and Team USA will start play in the U19 World Cup in Hungary.

