Fires wreak havoc across Montana

WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - The haze we’ve seen across North Dakota is even more severe in Montana as fires burn within the state and to the west.

Dozens of fires broke out Sunday across Montana, Idaho and Wyoming; and record-setting, triple-digit temperatures along with incoming storms are fanning the flames.

State officials urge residents, especially those with respiratory issues in the west where the air is quality is unhealthy, to limit time outdoors.

On Friday, a Red Lodge Firefighter from Joliet was injured while fighting the Harris Fire when the wind blew flames toward him and his crew, singeing their truck and sending him to the hospital with serious injuries.

Red Lodge Fire Rescue says Dan Steffensen is in the University of Utah Burn Center in Salt Lake City.

The Harris Fire is 45% contained.

The Buffalo Fire burning near Billings is relatively small at 288 acres, but it’s already impacted homes and buildings, and is threatening the Huntley area, as well as cell phone towers, high-voltage electrical transmission lines, and the area’s wastewater treatment facility.

Gov. Greg Gianforte says FEMA approved Montana’s Department of Natural Resources and Conservation’s request for aid and will pay 75% of the state’s eligible firefighting costs associated with the Buffalo Fire.

