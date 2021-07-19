Extreme Heat the latest challenge for Farmers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This year, farmers have had to face unseasonably warm temperatures, and this week is no different. With little rain to speak of, crops are becoming stressed, maturing earlier than normal with a less than average yield.

“The winter wheat might be ok, yet we’ll probably be below our average bushel per acre and we’re still being hopeful on our spring crops for output there,” said Richland County farmer Dylan Klasna.

Harvest season is approaching soon, with crops expecting to be harvested within the next month. For the majority of small grain farmers in eastern Montana, the time for beneficial rain has passed.

“The only benefit we would get from getting rain now would be if producers have corn and soybean crops. The only plus of having rain now is just to help recharge soils for next season,” said Richland County Extension Agent Tim Fine.

With below-average outcomes expected, Fine says producers will have to make a choice to let the crop grow to maturity or cut it for hay. Because of the poor farming conditions, hay is expected to be expensive and in short supply going forward.

