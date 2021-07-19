Advertisement

Engagements on the rise, ring sales up

Bismarck resident Ben Weisbeck proposed to Teah Poyner on New Year's Eve.
By Hayley Boland
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Throughout the pandemic, many of us have learned to appreciate loved ones a little more.

And it’s led to an increase in engagements nationwide, and here in North Dakota.

Bismarck resident Ben Weisbeck proposed to Teah Poyner on New Year’s Eve. Bismarck jewelry store managers said they’re not alone, as they’ve seen more engagement ring sales.

Teah said the moment her now fiancé, Ben, popped the big question was unforgettable.

“I was just crying, it felt right. If you know, you know,” said Poyner.

The couple said the pandemic brought them closer together.

“I think the pandemic was a huge blessing in disguise for us, because it allowed us to spend more time together,” said Weisbeck.

Ben said the quality time made him even more sure he wanted to marry Teah.

“Because of that, it probably did help out the process, because if it weren’t for spending that quality time together to get to know each other, it might’ve been prolonged another year,” said Weisbeck.

Store Manager Ryan Faul at Riddle’s Jewelry in Bismarck said he’s noticed more engagement ring purchases than usual.

“We’ve also seen a nice increase. We’re pretty proud of the support we’ve gotten from people in the Bismarck area,” said Faul.

Faul said they’re still trying to match pre-pandemic sales levels from 2019, but hopes the recent momentum will carry out through the rest of 2021.

As for Teah and Ben, they’re thankful to have found each other through some trying times.

“It was nice to just get to be with each other 24/7 and get know each other on a really real level,” said Poyner.

You could call it a silver lining, with a little bit of sparkle to it.

Ben and Teah’s wedding is set for this November.

