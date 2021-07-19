Alpha Variant still most prominent variant of COVID-19 in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Delta Variant has become the most dominant strain of COVID-19 across the country.

But in North Dakota, the Alpha Variant is the most prominent.

But health experts suggest that many not be the case for long.

“It is here. It probably will quickly replace Alpha as the dominant variant and that is a message for people who haven’t been vaccinated, you know now may be a good time to do it,” said NDDOH Infectious Diseases and Epidemiology Director Michelle Dethloff.

Experts say since June 24, 20 cases of the Delta Variant have been identified so far in North Dakota, with 108 Alpha Variant cases.

