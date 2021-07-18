Advertisement

Superheroes descend to Bismarck for mini comic-con

Comic Realms
Comic Realms(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -You might’ve seen a superhero in Bismarck for the annual mini comic-con at a local business.

Comic Realms owner Lesley Frohlich said their first event was such a success within the comic community, they wanted to have another one. Artists traveled from as far away as Grand Forks to show off their homemade comics. The assistant manager says new issues keep customers coming back.

“There’s too much for one person to consume at [once]. There’s just too much so always something new to find, there’s always great stuff out there,” said assistant manager Travis Ehli.

Last month, an actor with the popular Star Wars series “The Mandalorian” traveled to Comic Realms. Frohlich said he may return for next years comic con.

