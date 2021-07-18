Advertisement

Tadej Pogacar wins 2nd straight Tour de France

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, passes the Arc de...
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, passes the Arc de Triomphe during the twenty-first and last stage of the Tour de France cycling race, in Paris, France, Sunday, July 18, 2021.(AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) — Tadej Pogacar won the Tour de France for a second straight year after a mostly ceremonial final stage to the Champs-Elysees on Sunday in cycling’s biggest race.

The Slovenian rider with UAE Team Emirates successfully defended his huge lead of 5 minutes, 20 seconds over second-place Jonas Vingegaard.

The 22-year-old Pogacar won his first title last September when he became the Tour’s youngest champion in 116 years. He is now the youngest double winner of the race.

Wout van Aert won the 21st stage in a mass sprint. That prevented Mark Cavendish from beating Belgian great Eddy Merckx’s record of 34 stage wins which the British sprinter equaled earlier in the race.

___

More Tour de France coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/TourdeFrance and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dan's Garden
Dan’s Garden: Trimming tomatoes
Chad Isaak
Chad Isaak trial moved back to Morton County Courthouse, proceeding on schedule
B-52
B-52s from Minot deploy to Guam
FILE - Biz Markie attends the 20th Century Fox press line on Day 2 of Comic-Con International...
Biz Markie, known for classic rap song ‘Just a Friend,’ dies
Hong Kong Spa in Bismarck
Two sentenced to probation for facilitating prostitution at Bismarck spa

Latest News

Much of Altenahr, Germany, lies in ruins after heavy flooding hit the area. Entire chunks of...
Merkel tours ‘surreal’ flood scene, vows aid, climate action
Police say the suspect could face numerous armed robbery and aggravated battery charges once...
Police: Candle thief used bear mace on Florida mall patrons
In the United Kingdom, more than 54,000 new COVID-19 infections were confirmed on Saturday, the...
UK’s Johnson to quarantine after COVID-19 contact
FILE - The Disney Dream sails out of Port Canaveral, Florida, on a two-night test sailing, also...
Court blocks order lifting CDC virus rules on cruise ships