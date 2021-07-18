Advertisement

Raging Rivers Waterpark to host All Kids Swim Day for special needs or differently abled children

Raging Rivers Waterpark
Raging Rivers Waterpark(KFYR-TV)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Raging Rivers Waterpark in Mandan will be hosting its very first All Kids Swim day.

According to the waterpark’s website, this event is open to special needs or differently abled children and their immediate family members to experience the water park in a fun inclusive environment.

“Mandan Park’s mission is to serve the community, and if this is a need for our community, we definitely want to offer that, and so with this first event, we’re hoping to get a lot of people here and try it and definitely gather their feedback afterward and see how we can better the event and provide some in the future as well,” said Mandan Parks and Recreation Marketing Specialist Kelly Thomas.

The event will take place at the park on July 20 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Patrons will have access to the kiddie pool, lazy river, tube slides and the bathhouse.

