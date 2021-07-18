Middle schoolers spend day biking, throwing water balloons, and learning about law enforcement

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A peloton of middle schoolers and cops took to the trails.

“We started in Cottonwood and then we rode a few miles to here,” said 7th grader Tyson Riehl.

They rode a total of ten miles for Bismarck Police Department’s first ever “Bike with the Blue.” Officers put on the event to build community relationships.

“There was a comment made that all of our programs, all of our youth programs are targeted towards at risk kids and we have nothing for the kids that are just good kids,” said Bismarck Police Department’s Sergeant John Brocker.

22 kids were nominated by school officials. Officers say they were eager to teach the kids about what it’s like to work in law enforcement.

“We talked with them about what we do, as officers, because it is important. People don’t always understand what we do. There’s kind of a stigma about law enforcement nowadays and we are trying to change that,” added Sergeant Brocker.

Brocker says everyone had fun when the group arrived at the SuperSlide Amusement Park. Riehl added his favorite part of the day was when kids and officers faced off with water balloons.

Some of the kids said they are considering becoming officers when they grow up.

The Bismarck Police Department hopes to make Bike with the Blue an annual event. Bismarck Police Department’s next community outreach event will be the Tri-City Community Picnic on the 21st of August.

