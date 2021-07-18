Lake Sakakawea shoreline management plan approved

LAKE SAKAKAWEA, N.D. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recently approved an update shoreline management plan for Lake Sakakawea.

The plan is updated every five years.

Some of the biggest changes include updating maps for recreation, wildlife, and public and private areas.

The updated also includes more information on where docks are permitted.

“While protecting our natural resources, allow the public to be able to access and utilize the public lands that are essentially in our backyard and with Lake Sakakawea being so large, we want to make sure that we are keeping that balance,” said Joan Koob with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

There is more than 1,300 miles of shoreline at Lake Sakakawea, which is more shoreline than the state of California.

