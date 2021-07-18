Advertisement

Lake Sakakawea shoreline management plan approved

Lake Sakakawea
Lake Sakakawea(KFYR-TV)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE SAKAKAWEA, N.D. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recently approved an update shoreline management plan for Lake Sakakawea.

The plan is updated every five years.

Some of the biggest changes include updating maps for recreation, wildlife, and public and private areas.

The updated also includes more information on where docks are permitted.

“While protecting our natural resources, allow the public to be able to access and utilize the public lands that are essentially in our backyard and with Lake Sakakawea being so large, we want to make sure that we are keeping that balance,” said Joan Koob with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

There is more than 1,300 miles of shoreline at Lake Sakakawea, which is more shoreline than the state of California.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dan's Garden
Dan’s Garden: Trimming tomatoes
Chad Isaak
Chad Isaak trial moved back to Morton County Courthouse, proceeding on schedule
B-52
B-52s from Minot deploy to Guam
Red River catfish
North Dakota Game and Fish travel to the Red River for trophy Catfish
Hong Kong Spa in Bismarck
Two sentenced to probation for facilitating prostitution at Bismarck spa

Latest News

Raging Rivers Waterpark
Raging Rivers Waterpark to host All Kids Swim Day for special needs or differently abled children
Little Bar and Grill in Pick City
Family business burns in Pick City, owners say they will rebuild
Comic Realms
Superheroes descend to Bismarck for mini comic-con
North Dakota Wheat
Half of ND wheat is “poor” or “very poor”