Half of ND wheat is “poor” or “very poor”

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For months, we’ve been hearing stories about how the drought has been impacting farmers and ranchers.

But some preparing to harvest, we’re starting to quantify how bad it has been.

According to the North Dakota Wheat Commission, half of North Dakota’s spring wheat is considered poor or very poor. Only 18-percent is considered good or excellent.

The report also says fields are yielding half of what they were last year.

“It’s been a challenging year, especially in the early-seeded crops. Farmers are contacting their crop adjusters to figure out just what their dealing with with the understanding that they’re going to have a crop loss. It’s a matter of how bad is it going to be,” Oliver County Extension Agent Rick Schmidt said.

Farmers have also been testing their fields for nitrates, which are naturally-occurring chemicals in plants.

However, the drought raised nitrate levels in wheat, which can make it toxic for cattle.

