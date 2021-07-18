Advertisement

Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park frontier soldier reenactment

Frontier soldiers
Frontier soldiers(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In 1873 troops began training before Custer arrived at Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park. On Saturday, young students were able to rewind to the 19th century.

Actors travelled from across the state to reenact soldier drills and post civil war living at Fort Lincoln. The interactive event brought students into the barracks to experience 1870s soldiers’ living conditions first hand. Casey Beck says he fell in love with history after he visited the state park.

”This is our chance to give the public kind of what it actually looked like and give them a connection to the Civil War period, the frontier period out here,” said historical interpreter Casey Beck.

Sunday, the re-enactors will get to put up the American flag, perform drills in the field and practice battle strategies.

