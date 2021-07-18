Advertisement

Family business burns in Pick City, owners say they will rebuild

Little Bar and Grill in Pick City
Little Bar and Grill in Pick City(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Little Bar and Grill is one of only two bars in Pick City, a town of about 120 people. After a devastating fire destroyed the family business, members of the community are keeping spirits high.

Dramatic surveillance video shows the Little Bar and Grill on fire early Thursday morning.

Lee Little owned the eatery with his wife Noelle for the past 17 years. He says several of his children worked at the family business.

“This is the dining room out here,” pointed Lee Little.

He said one of the most difficult losses was the deer mounts.

“There’s a story and any hunter knows that there’s a story behind every one of those heads,” said Lee.

Noelle said hundreds of people continue reaching out to ask if they need help.

“You know you’re loved but you don’t realize how loved you are, you know. When things like this come into your world and it’s a bump in the road,” said Noelle Little.

Lee says once officials give them the green light, they plan to rebuild the bar.

“[We’re] still in shock but I mean there’s nothing to; We’ve talked about it and there’s nothing to dwell about and we’re not going to pout about it. We’re going to get stuff turned around,” said Lee.

Fire investigators will examine the building to try and find an exact cause.

Lee said he’s planning the demolition of the bar for the fall, and hopes to re-open by Spring 2022.

