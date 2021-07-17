State puts emphasis on Infant Friendly Workplace initiative

MINOT, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Health is reminding businesses about ways they can support working moms through the Infant Friendly Workplace designation.

The designation signifies that the businesses have put in place breastfeeding support policies.

It’s something that they said is needed since the fastest-growing segment of North Dakota’s workforce is mothers of young children.

The program started 10 years ago and since then more than 140 businesses have gained the designation.

“Majority of North Dakota moms do go back to work, and becoming an infant family workplace, it is really a simple but impactful way for businesses to provide the right type of support at work,” said Maternal & Child Health Nutritionist Mikaela Schlosser.

Customers are also able to see the designation on the program’s website so they can support businesses that support working moms.

