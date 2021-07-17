Advertisement

Soybeans could make it this year

Tractor spraying soybean crops with pesticides and herbicides
Tractor spraying soybean crops with pesticides and herbicides(oticki | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By John Salling
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VELVA, N.D. – Soybeans are a later season crop so farmers near Velva said there’s still some hope for a good harvest.

Rain in August could mean a lot for soybean production. A few storms throughout the next month and a half could make the difference for farmers that planted soybeans. Warm weather is still taking its toll.

“Going into the reproductive stages is when the soybean crop really needs the moisture so although the soybeans are shorter in stature and the stands aren’t quite as good as normal there is still potential in the soybean crop,” said Paul Thomas, ND Farmer.

He mentioned that we need rain and snow to replenish subsoil moisture or next year could be concerning as well.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Isaak
Chad Isaak trial moved back to Morton County Courthouse, proceeding on schedule
Lorraine Graves was arrested and charged with accessory to murder in a Tulsa homicide...
Police: Suspect in murder investigation arrested after commenting on department’s Facebook post about her
Hong Kong Spa in Bismarck
Two sentenced to probation for facilitating prostitution at Bismarck spa
Minot Whiners & Complainers 2.0 page
‘Minot Whiners and Complainers’ Facebook page pulled amid growing tech censorship debate
Dan's Garden
Dan’s Garden: Trimming tomatoes

Latest News

Painting
North Dakota Council of the Arts preps to fund artists
Infant Friendly Workplace initiative
State puts emphasis on Infant Friendly Workplace initiative
B-52
B-52s from Minot deploy to Guam
Dan's Garden
Dan’s Garden: Trimming tomatoes