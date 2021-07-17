Soybeans could make it this year

VELVA, N.D. – Soybeans are a later season crop so farmers near Velva said there’s still some hope for a good harvest.

Rain in August could mean a lot for soybean production. A few storms throughout the next month and a half could make the difference for farmers that planted soybeans. Warm weather is still taking its toll.

“Going into the reproductive stages is when the soybean crop really needs the moisture so although the soybeans are shorter in stature and the stands aren’t quite as good as normal there is still potential in the soybean crop,” said Paul Thomas, ND Farmer.

He mentioned that we need rain and snow to replenish subsoil moisture or next year could be concerning as well.

