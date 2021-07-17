Some downtown Minot merchants frustrated with construction

MINOT, N.D. – If you have driven in downtown Minot lately, you may have encountered challenges parking and accessing some of the local stores.

Some business owners like Dale Ganske at Central Avenue Variety said the construction is an inconvenience to customers.

“My position on it is I don’t like to shop in construction zones, I don’t think anybody does. So the businesses downtown are definitely going to be affected by this,” said Ganske.

And he’s not alone.

“It’s been quite frustrating. We have had a lot of customers circle around and had a really difficult time trying to find parking,” said Anny Morris, assistant manager of Mary Me Bridal & Formal Wear.

The city said the work is part of maintenance to the construction done on this stretch of road five years ago.

“We are doing it piece by piece, crosswalk by the crosswalk. We do that so we don’t have to come back in two years from now and replace the whole street,” said Minot Public Information Officer Derek Hackett.

The improved crosswalks help pedestrians and those with disabilities across the street safely, and the budget for the maintenance work is in the tens of thousands.

Customers who preferred not to be filmed told Your News Leader that they don’t mind parking blocks away and walking as long as the weather is nice.

The work started around the Independence Day holiday and will be completed in the next week, according to the city.

