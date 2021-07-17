North Dakota F.O.P. wants to help teachers buy school supplies

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many teachers said they spend a portion of their income buying supplies for students throughout the school year. One group with the North Dakota Fraternal Order of Police is hoping to help offset costs.

“We did a lot more than I thought,” said first year teacher Marleigh Buechler.

At Fort Lincoln Elementary School, Marleigh Buechler is getting her classroom ready for her first year of teaching.

“So I walked into my classroom and I had three bookshelves,” said Buechler.

Buechler said it’s like starting from the ground up.

According to an Adopt-A-Classroom survey of more than 3,900 teachers, instructors nationwide spend an average of 745 dollars, out of pocket to buy classroom supplies

“When you walk into a classroom, you see clipboards, you see whiteboards, but you never think of where those came from,” said Buechler.

Mandan Public Schools does provide a budget for teachers to use on curriculum.

Lynn Wanner, the North Dakota Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 3 president, is teaming up through business and community donations to help teachers purchase items for their classroom.

“We figured by supporting the teachers, that also supports all the kids they teach. So it’s not just supporting one kid, we can support a whole of kids by supporting the teacher,” said Wanner.

Wanner said nominations are open to educators in the Bis-Man and surrounding areas through August 1st. Each award will be handed out select teachers at a later date.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.