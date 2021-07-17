Advertisement

North Dakota Council of the Arts preps to fund artists

By Faith Hatton
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Council on the Arts has announced they will now be opening applications to artists and art organizations for funding given to the state from the American Rescue Plan.

Those eligible to apply include individuals or organizations who support the arts that are looking to adapt and rebuild during COVID-19 who create community-focused projects workshops and activities or organizations who support the arts.

The state received $700,000 through the National Endowment for the Arts.

The deadline for the first round of funds is Aug. 16.

