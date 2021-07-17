Advertisement

Dan’s Garden: Trimming tomatoes

By KFYR Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s time to trim your tomatoes. Here’s Dan Cashman to show you the right way.

Dan Cashman: “It’s the middle of July and there are a few things to do in our garden. To get things back in shape on the tomato plants, we might need to cut some of the low suckers off that really don’t produce anything.

They don’t have flowers on them, they just take away from the plant. Gives more aeration and more sunlight to the plant. Some of those low plants pick up diseases being wet and muddy.

Also, besides cutting the suckers, off it’s still a good time now to spray the flowers with blossom set to make them produce more tomatoes. A lot of people are having problems with beetles on their tomatoes.

You can either treat them with Sevin the liquid or the dust triple action is a good thing to spray on your plants that will clean them up. Or there’s a product called Captain Jacks Dead Bugs that is ready to use. Spray it on your plants to get rid of those potato beetles.

Now is also a good time to fertilize. We did it in April or May around Memorial Day too and now it’s the middle of July. We’ve got to keep feeding; we want to get everything right. Go ahead and broadcast more fertilizer. Scratch it in and make them grow.

Next week we are going to talk about some lawn issues, so until then good gardening.”

