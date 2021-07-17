Advertisement

B-52s from Minot deploy to Guam

B-52
B-52(U.S. Air Force, photo taken by Master Sgt. Richard P. Ebensberger)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM – A group of B-52 Stratofortresses, airmen, and support equipment from the 5th Bomb Wing at Minot Air Force Base were deployed to Guam on Wednesday, according to Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs.

The deployment is in support of the Pacific Air Forces’ Bomber Task Force, along with an ongoing training exercise with the Australian Defence Force known as Talisman Saber 2021.

In April, four B-52s from the 2nd Bomb Wing Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana were deployed for similar reasons.

Minot and Barksdale are the two installations that house the B-52s.

