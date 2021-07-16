Woman gets jail time for facilitating prostitution at a Bismarck spa, man gets supervised probation

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge sentenced two people on Friday for facilitating prostitution at a Bismarck spa, but only one will see jail time.

In 2020, police arrested Lance Jacobson and Jiang Jennings for running a prostitution operation out of Hong Kong Spa.

At the sentencing, Defense argued that Jacobson and Jennings will stay in Chicago where they live, would not run another spa and were unlikely to re-offend.

“I’m just very sorry I got involved with this whole situation. It will never happen again,” said Jacobson.

“I’m so sorry for being involved in this. I promise this never happen again,” said Jennings.

Prosecutors argued that Jennings had more responsibility than Jacobson. Judge David Reich agreed.

“I think the level of involvement seems greater here. I think the criminal offenses seem to be maybe more blatant than some of the other allegations,” said Judge Reich.

Judge Reich sentenced Jacobson to two years supervised probation with credit for four days served and a deferred imposition of sentence. Reich said he did not believe that it was worth tax-payer dollars to bring Jacobson from Chicago to house him in North Dakota.

Judge Reich sentenced Jennings to three years in the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation with credit for 18 days served and two years supervised probation.

A third co-defendant, Craig Grorud, pleaded guilty in March and was sentenced to two years of supervised probation.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.