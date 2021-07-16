Watford City’s Homefest returns this weekend

WATFORD CITY, N.D. - One of Watford City’s biggest events celebrating returning home is this weekend.

Homefest is a celebration aimed at welcoming new residents into the community and back home. Plenty of class reunions are scheduled to line up with Homefest in honor of the event. Activities are planned for both days including street dances on Friday and Saturday on Main Street.

Jessie Scofield with McKenzie County Tourism says it’s great to see the event return after being cancelled last year.

“People who come back into the community always enjoy seeing how it’s changed and enjoy seeing how we celebrate it and look forward to it every year,” said Scofield.

Thanks to the oil boom, Watford City has made plenty of changes over the past 10 years. With a regular influx of people, Scofield says it’s important to celebrate what the city has to offer.

“Events like this are really, really important for the morale of our community, for getting people together and in friendship and celebrating being part of a neighborhood,” said Scofield.

A schedule of events can be found on the Watford City, North Dakota Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.