Term Limits petition approved for circulation

ND State Capitol
ND State Capitol(KFYR)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Signatures are now being collected to put term limits on state politicians.

On Friday, Secretary of State Al Jaegar approved the format of the petition for circulation.

Supporters have one year to collect more than 31,000 signatures if they want it to appear on the ballot in 2022.

The petition would give individuals two four-year terms in the State House, two terms in the State Senate, and another two terms as Governor and Lieutenant Governor.

If approved by the voters, current lawmakers won’t have their previous terms count against them.

Among the supporters are seven sitting lawmakers, some of whom will surpass eight years in their respective chambers.

Lawmakers attempted to implement term limits on themselves during the last session, but the bill failed 78 - 12.

